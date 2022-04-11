Commissioner Karachi honors SJAS officials

LAHORE – Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon honored the officials of Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) during a ceremony organized by Firdous Ittehad the other day.

According to information made available here, the colorful award distribution ceremony was attended by SJAS officials, Commissioner Karachi Advisor Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Shahida Parveen Kiyani, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate and others. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon said: “Sports journalists have key role in the promotion and betterment of sports as they present the real picture of sports events and through their positive coverage, the entire world comes to know that Pakistan is a sports loving country and also a safe place to host all kinds of sports events.

“I am highly grateful to SJAS officials for their contribution towards promotion of sports and I hope they will continue to support the sports, as it will help in portraying true image of Pakistan to the entire world,” the Commissioner added.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who is also KBBA President, expressed his gratitude to SJAS officials for their best support in covering the sports events in Karachi and other cities of Sindh. “There is a very strong relation between sports organizers and sports journalists and both together help the country in promoting different games, sports and sportspersons. Hopefully, we will go in a long way with aim of taking Pakistan sports to new heights.”