News Desk

Imran Ismail announces to resign as Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday announced that he will resign from his post as soon as Shehbaz Sharif becomes PM.

Imran Ismail, a long-time PTI loyalist, announced his decision in a video message soon after former PM Imran Khan and all the party MNAs also announced resignations from National Assembly and boycotted the election of new PM.

Imran Ismail was of the view that he cannot work under Shehbaz Sharif, a corrupt politician, and has written his resignation which will soon be sent to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi.

It is pertinent to note here that Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman also resigned from his position, soon after PTI chief and former PM Imran Khan announced to resign from National Assembly along with all his party MNAs.

The NA session with the election of prime minister on the agenda was also boycotted by PTI as the party’s MNAs announced resignations en-masse.

PTI Chief Imran Khan was ousted as PM on April 10 in a midnight vote of confidence which he lost. All the party members boycotted the vote except for Ali Muhammad Khan.

Today, a party session chaired by former PM Imran Khan decided to resign from National Assembly which was about to elect former opposition leader and PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif as CM.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

President Alvi goes on short leave before Shehbaz’s oath taking ceremony

National

Shehbaz Sharif raises minimum wage of govt employees to Rs25,000

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif elected as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Islamabad

PTI announces to boycott election of new PM

Karachi

3 labourers die while rescuing donkey

National

Shots fired at house of Mian Khalid in Sheikhupura

Islamabad

Resignation, best response for no-trust motion: Rashid

Islamabad

Assembly session cannot be adjourned once voting starts: CJ LHC

Business

PKR appreciates by 1.43 rupees in early trade

Lahore

Jahangir Tareen decides to return on April 16

1 of 7,978

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More