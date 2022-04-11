Kalabagh/Shahtaj win Islamabad Club Champions Trophy

LAHORE – Team Kalabagh/Shahtaj won the Islamabad Club Champions Trophy after outpacing Team Asean by 8-5 in the main final played at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground on Sunday.

Guy Gibrat emerged as hero of the final as he not only amused the spectators with his marvelous mallet and polo pony work but also fired in four fantastic goals in his team’s title triumph. The key contributions also came from Gibrat’s teammates Asfandyar Khan (two goals), Adil Waheed (one goal) and Raja Temur Nadeem (one goal).

The losing side also matched fire-with-fire against the winning side, and fought till the last goal but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit as they lost the main final by 5-8. For Team Asean, Bauti Fenell played well and converted two goals while one each goal was scored by Raja Jalal Arslan, Hashim Asad and Haider Asad.

Islamabad Club Assistant Secretary Suhail Shigri was chief guest at the concluding ceremony and distributed prizes among the winners, runners-up and top performers in the presence of a good number of polo players, their families and the game lovers.

Foreign player Guy Gibrat, who was named player of the final, told the media that he was glad to be here in Islamabad, which is one of the beautiful cities of the world. “The entire Islamabad is very beautiful but this Islamabad Club is very beautiful and especially it’s polo ground that is very attractive and lush green and me and my entire team enjoyed a lot while playing challenging and exciting polo here.

“We, the team Kalabagh/Shahtaj, played the final like a unit and our collective efforts and unity helped us win the prestigious eight-goal event as well as coveted trophy. We are hopeful of doing well in the next two eight-goal tournaments and try to clinch more titles,” he asserted.