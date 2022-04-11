President Alvi goes on short leave before Shehbaz’s oath taking ceremony

President Arif Alvi on Monday decided not to administer the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he went on a short leave.

According to the President’s spokesperson, he has complained of pain and inconvenience, while the doctor has examined him thoroughly and advised him to rest for a few days.

On the other hand, the Chairman Senate, Speaker of the National Assembly, Governors, and Chief Ministers have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.