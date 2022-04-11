PTI announces to boycott election of new PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday announced boycotting the election of a new prime minister, ARY News reported on Monday.

This was announced by former federal information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to resign from National Assembly after Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies with these thieves.

Confirming the decision, Sheikh Rasheed said that sitting in the assemblies would further strengthen Shehbaz Sharif and therefore it has been decided to submit resignations from the National Assembly.

“Imran Khan supported my suggestion during the parliamentary party meeting,” he said and added that Khan would visit Peshawar on Wednesday. “Imran Khan will give call to people on every Sunday to come out against the foreign conspiracy,” he said.

PTI MNA Murad Saeed was the first PTI MNA who submitted his resignation to the Speaker National Assembly.

The National Assembly will meet on Monday (today) at 2pm to elect the new prime minister of the country, following Imran Khan’s ouster from National Assembly.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi vying for the coveted slot.