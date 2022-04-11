News Desk

Resignation, best response for no-trust motion: Rashid

Former federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that the establishment should ponder upon the fact that the nation is not even ready to see these faces that are preparing to come in power.

According to details, the former Interior Minister further stated that they kept on changing the files on Sunday so that no one would be found guilty,

Sheikh Rashid further said that he was still standing on the positions that they should have resigned.

The former minister seemed sure about the fact that this joint opposition’s government will not stay as he said that if this “imported” government sticks everyone can start calling his Shehbaz Sharif.

