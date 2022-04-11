News Desk

Shehbaz Sharif raises minimum wage of govt employees to Rs25,000

In his first speech in the National Assembly as the prime minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif Monday raised the minimum wage of government employees to Rs25,000 which is applicable from April 1.

Following the ouster of PTI chairman Imran Khan from the office of the prime minister, the Opposition’s joint candidate Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd premier of Pakistan today.

Shehbaz secured 174 votes as opposed to PTI’s candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who received no votes after his party decided to boycott the polling process.

The premier mentioned that it was for the first time in the history of Pakistan that a prime minister was ousted through the no-confidence motion.

Among other relief measures, PM Shehbaz said that cheap wheat will be introduced at utility stores, laptops will be provided to the youth, and Benazir Card will be introduced.

‘We need to wash out the effects of previous govt’
Regarding the economy of Pakistan, Shahbaz said if Pakistan were to progress, then it needs to be self-sufficient on the financial front.

“…we will need to protect and respect the nation as neither was anyone a traitor nor are they traitors now,” the prime minister said, noting if Pakistan’s economy were to move forward, then, the government will have to use “dialogue” and not move towards a deadlock.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

President Alvi goes on short leave before Shehbaz’s oath taking ceremony

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif elected as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan

Karachi

Imran Ismail announces to resign as Governor Sindh

Islamabad

PTI announces to boycott election of new PM

National

Shots fired at house of Mian Khalid in Sheikhupura

Islamabad

Resignation, best response for no-trust motion: Rashid

Islamabad

Assembly session cannot be adjourned once voting starts: CJ LHC

Business

PKR appreciates by 1.43 rupees in early trade

Lahore

Jahangir Tareen decides to return on April 16

Islamabad

Shehbaz Sharif case: FIA prosecutor told not to appear in court

1 of 7,940

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More