Anadolu

2 goals ahead, Real Madrid to host Chelsea in Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid will host reigning champions Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Spanish giants have a two-goal advantage to qualify for the semifinals after securing a 3-1 win over the English side thanks to Karim Benzema’s hat-trick in the first leg at London’s Stamford Bridge stadium.

In another quarterfinal, first leg match, Bayern Munich and Villarreal will face off on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena to book their spot for the semifinals.

Villarreal beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at home in the first leg.

Set to host Benfica on Wednesday, Liverpool has a huge leg up on their opponents after beating them 3-1 in the first leg in Portugal.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will visit Atletico Madrid with a one-goal advantage.

Champions League quarterfinals second leg fixtures:

Tuesday

Real Madrid – Chelsea (3-1)

Bayern Munich – Villarreal (0-1)

Wednesday

Liverpool – Benfica (3-1)

Atletico Madrid – Manchester City (0-1)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Maharaj seven-for downs Bangladesh again as South Africa sweep series

National

Major win cements Scheffler as world’s best player

National

Babar, Haynes named ICC players of the Month

National

Former Test cricketer Mohammad Hussain passes away

National

Islamabad Gladiators Trophy 2022 gets underway today

National

Bastianini wins Austin GP, Marquez finishes sixth

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation after slapping phone out of fan’s hand

Sports

Shahid Afridi responds after Shehbaz Sharif elected as PM

Sports

Babar Azam, Rachael Haynes crowned ICC Player of the Month for March 2022

Newspaper

Spinners extend South Africa’s dominance on day three against Bangladesh

1 of 1,906

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More