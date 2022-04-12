2 goals ahead, Real Madrid to host Chelsea in Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid will host reigning champions Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals at Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The Spanish giants have a two-goal advantage to qualify for the semifinals after securing a 3-1 win over the English side thanks to Karim Benzema’s hat-trick in the first leg at London’s Stamford Bridge stadium.

In another quarterfinal, first leg match, Bayern Munich and Villarreal will face off on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena to book their spot for the semifinals.

Villarreal beat Bayern Munich 1-0 at home in the first leg.

Set to host Benfica on Wednesday, Liverpool has a huge leg up on their opponents after beating them 3-1 in the first leg in Portugal.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will visit Atletico Madrid with a one-goal advantage.

Champions League quarterfinals second leg fixtures:

Tuesday

Real Madrid – Chelsea (3-1)

Bayern Munich – Villarreal (0-1)

Wednesday

Liverpool – Benfica (3-1)

Atletico Madrid – Manchester City (0-1)