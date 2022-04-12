Our Staff Reporter

42 children saved from begging

LAHORE – The Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) rescued more than 43 beggar children in provincial capital during a weeklong operation. In a press statement issued here on Monday, CPWP Chairperson Sarah Ahmed said that child rescue operations were carried out at various points of the city in Ramazan which resulted in a clear decrease in child beggary in city. She said that around 33 beggar boys and 10 beggar girls were taken into custody. The chairperson said that Bureau teams were conducting operations against child beggary on a daily basis, asserting that the department was providing education, health and boarding and lodging facilities to the rescued child beggars for their rehabilitation.

“The CPWB is also registering cases against people, mafia or parents who use children for begging. General public could report child beggary on the helpline 1121 of the Child Protection Bureau,” she added.

 

 

