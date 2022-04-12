China agrees on partially funding feasibility study, design of KKH

| KKH is being relocated as a result of construction of dams on River Indus

ISLAMABAD – China has agreed on G to G venture and partially funding the feasibility study and detailed design of Karakorum Highway (KKH), which is being relocated as a result of construction of dams on River Indus.

Pakistan and China will jointly carry out the feasibility study and detailed design for realignment of 250 kilometers Karakorum Highway which is being relocated due to construction of of Pattan, Dasu and Diamer Basha dams on River Indus, official documents available with the scribe revealed. The realignment of 250 kilometers Karakorum Highway from Thakot to Raikot is being planned due to construction of three dams on river Indus.

Both Pakistan and China in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Joint Working Group on Transport and Infrastructure had agreed to have G to G level joint technical level collaboration on the Term of Reference (TORs) for conducting feasibility study/detailed design of the project. Following the JWG decision, both the countries had formed G to G Joint Technical Working Group and the TORs/scope of services had been finalized, the documents added.

It has been agreed that the feasibility study and detailed design is to be jointly carried out through consulting firms from both sides. From Pakistan side, the National Highway Authority has nominated M/S NESPAK to carry out feasibility study and detailed design out of GOP funds.

The engagement of the Chinese consultancy team will be the responsibility of the Chinese government. The government of China will fund the consultancy and it will be considered as technical assistance to Government of Pakistan.

The feasibility and detailed design study of the realignment will be jointly carried out by the consulting firms of both Pakistan and China. The theme of the joint feasibility study is that master planning of the new alignment with technical requirements for a state of the art highway is assigned to the Chinese experts, whereas the ground validation and computation of quantities that will form the basis of the project cost for PC-I is given to Pakistan side consultant. Certain task to be assigned to both the sides jointly, the source said. The transfer of the technology Pakistan is also part of the joint study.