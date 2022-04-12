Ahmad Nabi

Dengue awareness walk held in Landi Kotal 

khyber    –   A dengue awareness walk was organised here in Landi Kotal on Monday.

The walk was organised by the local administration. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Landi Kotal Akbar Iftekhar, City Mayor Shah Khalid, President Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal Haji Jaffer, councillors and people from different walks of life participated in it.

The participants holding banners inscribed with slogans against spread of the disease marched in the bazaar to alert the dwellers of the disease.

Speaking on the occasion speakers said that dengue fever is a deadly disease and the only preventive measure is to keep clean water covered. Dengue mosquito only breeds in clean water, therefore efforts should be made to avoid exposed water storing systems in houses and streets, they said.

Earlier, AC paid a surprise visit to Landi Kotal Bazaar and checked prices and quality of various food items. He also visited the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) centre and examined its process of providing basic identification documents to the masses. He urged the manager of the centre to increase counters for both male and female to facilitate visitors of far-flung areas as soon as possible.

