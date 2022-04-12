ECP announces delimitation schedule

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the delimitation

schedule for the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies for the general elections.According to the ECP spokesman, the final list of constituencies will be published on August 3, 2022, while from today no new administrative unit will be formed anywhere in the country. Chief Secretaries and Provincial

Election Commissioners have been asked to provide required maps and other documents for demarcation

work documents from April 11 to April 26. He added the training of delimitation committees will be conducted from April 20 to April 24. The preliminary delimitations will be published on May 28. From May 29 to June 28, the people will present their objections and recommendations

to the Election Commission on the initial delimitation. The Election Commission will hear