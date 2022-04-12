News Desk

Formation Commanders’ Conference takes notice of propaganda to malign Pak Army

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is aware of its responsibilities and shall continue to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all internal and external threats under all circumstances.

He was chairing 79th Formation Commanders  Conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of Pakistan Army.
Participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and measures being undertaken to counter traditional and non-traditional threats.

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of formations and response mechanism to deal with emerging challenges.

Forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.

The forum took note of the recent propaganda campaign by some quarters to malign Pakistan Army and create division between the institution and society.

National Security of Pakistan is sacrosanct. Pakistan Army has always stood by the state institutions to guard it and always will, without any compromise.

The forum expressed complete confidence in leadership s well considered stance to uphold the constitution and rule of law, at all cost.

