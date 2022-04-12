APP

Gold price dips by Rs900/tola

ISLAMABAD   –   The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs131,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs132,300 in the local market the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold decreased by Rs772 to Rs112,654 from Rs113,426 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also declined to Rs103,266 from Rs103,974, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was traded at $1953 against its sale at US$1948, the association reported.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Moody’s maintains stable outlook for Pak banking sector

Business

Rupee recovers Rs1.76 against dollar

Business

Irsa releases 99150 cusecs water

Business

Ministry of finance expects economy to grow at rate of 4.8 per cent

Business

SECP registered 2,354 new companies in March

Business

Reviving economy should be top priority of new govt: ICCI

Business

China agrees on partially funding feasibility study, design of KKH

Business

TCL unveils T3 Pro DC Inverter AC

Business

PSW forms JWG with China Customs for single window coop, integration

Business

Spotify celebrates spirit of Ramazan with a special EQUAL Pak edition, Ramazan Destination

1 of 10,295

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More