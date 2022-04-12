ICT police arrest 2 accused of blind murder case

ISLAMABAD – Lohi Bhir police have traced a blind murder case and arrested two accused on charges of killing a husband, his wife and six months old daughter, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

According to details, Muhammad Sabir resident of Bhara Kahu lodged a complaint with Lohi Bhir police last month that his son Ehtasham Sabir his daughter-in-law and their minor child went missing.

The special police teams obtained the CDR of abductees’ phone numbers and netted the accused Muhammad Haider son of Abdul Karim resident of Rawalpindi and Mazhar Hussain. During the interrogation, both the accused confessed their crime. It was revealed that on February 22, the main culprit Mazhar Hussain killed his daughter Saba Ehtasham, son-in-law and minor granddaughter for marriage against his will. The accused murdered the family and dumped the bodies in a ditch near Naval Anchorage in the jurisdiction of Lohi Bhir police station.