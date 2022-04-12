APP

Irsa releases 99150 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD   –    Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 99150 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 98115 cases. According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1088.25 feet, which was 38.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 31134 and 32969 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 49108, 26011 and 22560 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 14000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19081 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

