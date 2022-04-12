ITP resolves 74.8 pc complaints received on PM Portal in one month

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) resolved more than 74.8 percent of complaints by taking prompt action on them which were received on Prime Minister Portal during last one month.

According to details, the ITP took prompt action on the traffic-related complaints received on PM Portal and SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal promptly resolved them.

SSP (Traffic) said that a total of 81 complaints related to traffic police were received on PM portal during last one month of which 75 were immediately resolved while feedback has been received on 42 complaints and these would be addressed soon. Overall, 74.8 percent of citizens got satisfied after redressal of the issues highlighted by them while people appreciated the prompt action of the traffic police.

Moreover, ITP also resolved the complaints received it through social media tools including twitter, facebook an Instagram. SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal directed all officials to focus on resolving the public complaints on merit and conduct meetings with those who are not satisfied after action of police.

Such gestures and interactions would help to promote friendly policing and image of the police would be improved, the SSP (Traffic) said.