Najam Sethi all set to run the PCB affairs?

The success of the no-confidence motion against former Prime Minister Imran Khan has not only sent the sitting government home but will have a huge impact on almost all public departments. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), although a unanimous body, is likely to see a number of high-profile changes as well.

On the other hand, it has become the talk of the town that current PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja is going to be ousted by the incoming government or he will tender his resignation himself. The new premier will put forth a name for the post and it is highly likely that Najam Sethi, who served as PCB chief three times, will get the role probably.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has now also been updated as the Patron-in-Chief on the PCB official website.

Najam Sethi was appointed PCB chairman for his last, unbroken stint in 2017, but had previously served as PCB chairman in 2013 and 2014. That was a period marred by a power struggle between him and former PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf; as the pair swapped the positions several times before Sethi finally consolidated his control at the helm of the PCB.

Sethi was the name behind the success of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he played a vital role in the success of the most popular league of cricket in Pakistan. Today, whenever the PSL starts; the winds of appreciation turn towards Najam Sethi.

It can also be said that Sethi, who has served as PCB Chairman on three occasions, is the frontrunner for the post as he has good terms with the sitting government i.e. PML-N. He had also served as Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab in the PML-N era.

There is a possibility that with the arrival of Najam Sethi, wholesale changes can be seen in the cricket board including the highly professional department of the PCB – media department being run by a professional and internationally-experienced journalist-cum-official Sami-ul-Hasan Barni. Hopefully, those senior PCB officials will be sent home, who are a big burden on the PCB treasury. Now the ball is in Sethi’s court, how professionally he runs the cricket board, once he gets the nod of approval from the current premier.