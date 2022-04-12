News Desk

Omar Sarfraz discuss political, administrative situation with former Governors

Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema called on former Governors Punjab Mian Azhar and Lieutenant General (retd) Khalid Maqbool on Tuesday and discussed various issues including the political and administrative situations of the province.

They congratulated Omar Sarfraz Cheema on assuming the office of Governor Punjab and expressed their best wishes.

Talking on the occasion, Governor Punjab said that it is a special grace of Allah Almighty that he has enriched Pakistan with all kinds of resources and we have no shortage of anything.

Regarding the current political situation, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that the electoral process was essential for the continuity of democracy.

