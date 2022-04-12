PM chairs meeting of economists, decides to form National Economic Council

An urgent meeting of economists was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in which the serious economic challenges facing the country were discussed in detail.

Under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a meeting of economists was held. In the meeting, the PM got acquainted with the facts of the national balance sheet and directed to prepare proposals for economic improvement.

On the matter the PM while asking the experts for their inputs to improve the economic condition of the country stated that suggestions should be given in the fields of agriculture, industry, investment and banking.

He further said that suggestions should be formulated in the light of the views of all concerned, including the business community.

The Prime Minister decided to convene a summit in the next few days to seek suggestions and to form a National Economic Council.

In the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif further explained that the council would be composed of impartial and eminent economists.

The PM believes that medium and long term goals should be set clear due to serious financial risks.

In this regard he directed to make comprehensive recommendations on policy options so that concrete steps can be taken in their light.

He said comprehensive proposals should also be formulated for providing relief to the people and controlling inflation.

He also directed for immediate monitoring of Ramzan bazaars and immediate reduction in prices of essential commodities.

We will have to move forward with maintaining perfect balance between national and public interests, said Shehbaz Sharif.