Potholes, ditches on Adiala Road irk commuters

rawalpindi – The city’s largest Adiala Road has developed countless potholes and ditches of various sizes. The dilapidated condition of the busiest road has irked residents and commuters as concerned authorities have failed to take concrete measures to address the issue.

Moreover, the massive encroachments along with the road not only cause huge traffic jams on daily basis but also posing serious security threats to judges, lawyers, police personnel and high ups of other law enforcement agencies who move on Adiala Road round the clock.

Talking to The Nation on Monday, motorists and the residents of the areas of Jarahi, Janjua Town, Kehkashan Colony Gulshanabad, Kalyal, Samarzar and Dhoke Paharian have expressed their concern over the poor condition of the road and urged the district government to repair this important road immediately, and take strict action against encroachments.

Kashif Janjua, a shopkeeper, said that Adiala Road is one of the busiest roads, leading to Adiala Jail, Motorway and the military installations. He said the bad condition of road is causing immense troubles for them as husks of dust had made them a patient.

Babar Hussain, another resident, said that the ditches and broken parts of road not only disrupt traffic flow but also speaks volumes about the government’s commitment towards development. Shabana Bibi, a resident of Kehkashan Colony, was of view that the dilapidated condition of road causing traffic jams. She said she daily got stuck in traffic queues and could not drop children in school on time.

Many others said that so many motorcyclists collide on Adiala Road as they attempt to pass through a big hole surrounded by debris. They said some other departments also keep on digging the road for various purposes and do not repair later on.

The residents of the area have demanded of the authorities to repair the road to save the people from pollution and financial losses. They said ditches and bumps of various radius developed on the road are dangerous for the motorists and the residents of the area. No official of Public Works Department or district government was available for comments on the issue.