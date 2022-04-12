Reviving economy should be top priority of new govt: ICCI

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Reviving the economy and putting it on the path of sustainable growth should be the top priority of the new government as making the economy stable and resilient is the key for a better future of Pakistan.

This was stated by Muhammad Shakeel Munir, president, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). In a statement issued here Monday, he said that currently the economy of Pakistan was facing multiple challenges including unbearable local and foreign debt, rising inflation, falling value of rupee, declining foreign exchange reserves, growing fiscal imbalances and dwindling foreign direct investments.

He said these challenges required that the new government should immediately engage the private sector in the consultation process to evolve a comprehensive strategy for economic revival of the country. He urged for making all economic policies by taking the business community fully on board that would help in creating a conducive environment for the growth of business and economic activities.

Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh, Senior Vice President, and Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI, said that the new Finance Minister after assuming charge should immediately start visiting the major chambers of commerce and industry of the country, starting such visits from ICCI to consult with the business community and get their input before finalizing the upcoming budget. They urged the new government to focus on reducing high tax rates and broadening the tax base in the upcoming budget to improve the tax revenue of the country. They said that the budget should facilitate promotion of business and investment activities instead of putting more tax burden on the existing taxpayers.

LCCI felicitates Shehbaz Sharif

The LCCI has congratulated its former chief Shehbaz Sharif for being elected as prime minister, expressed best wishes and termed it a distinction for LCCI. In a statement, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President HarisAteeq said that it is encouraging for the business community that Shahbaz Sharif has been elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The LCCI office-bearers further said that they are optimistic that Shehbaz Sharif would live upto the expectations of people of Pakistan in achieving national goals and under his leadership our beloved country would record tremendous achievements in its economy, democracy and foreign relations. They expressed the hope that Pakistan would emerge as a global leader in innovation, security, poverty alleviation and infrastructure development. “We have all the reasons to believe that Shehbaz Sharif has every capacity to discharge his responsibilities as Prime Minister of Pakistan in the best possible manner”, the LCCI office-bearers added.

They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would supplement all efforts of the government aimed at economic wellbeing of the country.

They said that the new Prime Minister of Pakistan would have to evolve a strategy to remove all the impediments to the economic growth. They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has recently released its well-thought proposals for the federal budget 2022-23 which must be the part of budget document.

The LCCI office-bearers said that rupee devaluation, rising debts, taxation issues, miseries of the agriculture sector, below the mark growth of Large Scale Manufacturing Sector, high energy cost, bureaucratic hurdles and below the mark exports are the biggest barriers to the economic growth.

They said that the number of taxes and frequency of paying taxes must be reduced. Moreover, taxes may be paid quarterly instead of every month. For that matter, all Para tariffs must be merged in the main tariffs. Similarly, there should be electronic communication between taxpayers and tax departments. These proposals can make noticeable difference and win the confidence of taxpayers.