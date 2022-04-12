Our Staff Reporter

Seven injured in coal mine blast in Tirah 

KHYBER    –    Seven workers were injured in an explosion in Sra Kanda coal mine in Tirah valley, Rescue 1122 official informed.
The workers were busy in their work when suddenly a big blast occurred due to gas filling in the coal mine. Soon after the incident the locals rushed to the site and retrieved the wounded.
District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor said that immediately they dispatched Rescue 1122 teams to the remote areas to provide first aid facilities to the injured.
The injured were shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex for treatment. The wounded miners’ residents of Shangla were identified as Pasheen Gul, Khan Tehsil, Saleem, Tahir, Raziq, Aziz and Muhammad Ali.

