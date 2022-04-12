South Waziristan: Two terrorists killed in exchange of fire with forces

Security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in Angoor Ada area of South Waziristan, 2 terrorists were killed, arms and ammunition were recovered, Major Shujaat Hussain and soldier Imran Khan were martyred in the exchange of fire.

According to Pakistan Army Public Relations (ISPR), security forces and terrorists exchanged fire in Angoor Ada area of South Waziristan between the nights of April 11 and 12.

According to ISPR, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists. The slain terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against the security forces. Imran Khan, a 27-year-old soldier from Naseerabad, was martyred while fighting valiantly.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Army said that the presence of any more terrorists in the area and the clearance operation was being carried out to eradicate them.