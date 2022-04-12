TCL unveils T3 Pro DC Inverter AC

LAHORE – TCL – Pakistan’s fastest-growing consumer electronics brand – has unveiled the all-new T3 Pro DC Inverter Air Conditioner (AC) in its latestcCommercial featuring ace superstar Mahira Khan.

As summers are at their peak, the newly launched T3 Pro DC Inverter AC positions the brand at the forefront of AC innovation, specifically highlighting the air T3 Compressor technology for powerful cooling and high energy efficiency. In addition, it is designed with a level of durability that delivers high performance even under a harsh environment and allows it to withstand operating temperatures up to 60ºC. Its self-cleaning technology not only boosts comfort indoors, but its elegant design also seamlessly harmonizes with every interior.

TCL Pakistan’s latest Commercial not only highlights these features but also reflects the premium lifestyle experience TCL Pakistan aspires to offer to its customers. “Our newly launched T3 Pro DC Inverter AC not just ensures optimum cooling in extreme temperatures but is also cost-efficient. We endeavour to usher in a new age of smart technologies and our latest AC will deliver that,” said Sunny Yang, General Manager at TCL Pakistan.

Sharing his thoughts on the latest collaboration, Majid Niazi, Head of Marketing at TCL Pakistan, said:“Mahira Khan is a household name synonymous with elegance and luxury that we aim to embed in our technologies with a commitment to real comfort. We are honored to have her on board to inspire a new era of greatness with our newly launched T3 Pro DC Inverter AC.” TCL Pakistan has been developing world-class technologies to offer unparalleled comfort. Using the Internet of Things (IoT), the brand actively provides services that allow users to control their appliances from their smartphones & TV.

The all-new T3 Pro DC Inverter AC also comes with IoT that lets users enjoy a completely controlled refreshment. They can adjust the temperature, and turn the AC on or off at any time/anywhere through the TCL Home App or through hands-free voice control via Google Home App on their phones or TV.