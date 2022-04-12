Two new Covid cases reported in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Two more people were diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 46,517. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, the total infected cases included 43,015 from Rawalpindi and 3,502 from other districts. The report said that one of each case had arrived from Taxila and the Potohar town area among the new patients. “Presently, only one confirmed patient is admitted to the Bilal Hospital.” In addition, the report informed that 24 were quarantined, including 23 at homes and one in isolation.

The report further said that 6,760,420 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the coronavirus across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

The report added that the positivity rate was recorded at 0.39 per cent during the last 24 hours.