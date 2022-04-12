News Desk

Who will be included in PM Shehbaz’s cabinet? Bilawal decides not to take any post

After Shehbaz Sharif got elected as the PM of the country, the joint opposition has been much indulged in making eminent decisions such as who will be included in the cabinet of PM.

According to sources, the cabinet will have 12 ministers from PML-N and 7 from PPP, four from JUI-F, two from MQM and two from BNP Mengal, ANP, Jamhoori Watan Party and Balochistan Awami Party are likely to get one ministry each.

In the first phase, the allies will be accommodated in the cabinet as much as possible. In the second phase, other ministries will be given to PPP and PML-N members.

Sources said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided not to take any post in the new government.

After the impeachment of the President, former President Asif Ali Zardari or Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will be the presidential candidates.

PPP is also likely to get the portfolio of Foreign Ministry. MQM will possibly get two ministries with Sindh governorship.

Mohsin Dawar, Aslam Bhutani and Tariq Bashir Cheema are also expected to be included in the federal cabinet.

PML-N is likely to include Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Saad Rafique, Khurram Dastgir, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Aurangzeb, Shaista Pervaiz, Rana Sanaullah and Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the cabinet.

The name of Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar is being considered for the post of Leader of the House in the Senate while Sherry Rehman or Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar from PPP Senate is likely to get the ministry.

Sources said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could be the foreign minister while Shazia Marri’s name is also under consideration.

