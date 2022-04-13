2,280 Sikh Yatrees reach Gurdwara Panjab Sahib from India

HASSANABDAL – At least 2,280 Sikh Yatrees reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal from India Tuesday night in three special trains to participate in Baisakhi Mela. District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Rana Shoaib Mahmood said six DSPs, 13 inspectors,133 sub-inspectors and ASI, 42 head constables, 680 constables and 36 lady constables have been deployed to provide foolproof security to these pilgrims. They will be brought Panja Sahib by special buses. These buses will be accompanied by special police forces. Sikh pilgrims would not have to face any difficulty in getting accommodation.