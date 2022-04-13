Agencies

2,280 Sikh Yatrees reach Gurdwara Panjab Sahib from India

HASSANABDAL   –   At least 2,280 Sikh Yatrees reached Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal from India Tuesday night in three special trains to participate in Baisakhi Mela.  District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Rana Shoaib Mahmood said six DSPs, 13 inspectors,133 sub-inspectors and ASI, 42 head constables, 680 constables and 36 lady constables have been deployed to provide foolproof security to these pilgrims.  They will be brought Panja Sahib by special buses. These buses will be accompanied by special police forces. Sikh pilgrims would not have to face any difficulty in getting accommodation.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Shehbaz to reach Karachi on a day-long visit on Wednesday

National

PM Shehbaz condemns terrorist attack in South Waziristan

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 101 COVID-19 cases, no death in 24 hours

Newspaper

Former MPA Sardar Omer Leghari passes away

Entertainment

Film industry guns for fresh start at Cannes

Entertainment

Photographer Pascal Molliere jailed for assaulting actress

Entertainment

Turner Prize 2022: Trafalgar Square whipped cream artist among nominees

Entertainment

Defamation trial: Amber Heard giving ‘performance of her life’

Entertainment

Sam Asghari says he’s ‘always looked forward to’ fatherhood

Newspaper

Hasan Ali ‘very excited’ to learn from Anderson during Lancashire stint

1 of 8,248

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More