AIPH, TRDP to train community workers to handle Covid-19

KARACHI – An MoU was signed between AIPH-JSMU and Thar deep rural Development Programme to train local authorities in managing Covid-19 response strategies and sensitisation on mental health, psycho social impact and rumour management. According to Chairperson APPNA Institute of Public Health-JSMU Professor Lubna Ansari-Baig, the institute won the grant from TRDP and is preparing to provide training of trainers in Jamshoro and Hyderabad in the next month in which local authorities will be sensitized towards managing the pandemic. Over a period of 4 months, more than 75 participants from different districts will be trained, said the statement released here on Tuesday.