Asif Ali Zardari says ‘want Pervaiz Elahi back in political sphere’

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that they wanted Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) back in the political sphere.

Asif Ali Zardari said in a statement that an agreement was signed with all coalition parties. “I have united them and their demands will be met. I am the guarantor of the agreement with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).”

The PPP co-chairman said, “Pervaiz Elahi is senior among us and we will keep making efforts for him. Problem is created after the kids grew up. Pervaiz Elahi was misguided earlier but we want to see his return to the political sphere.”

Zardari said, “I had told [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz President] Shehbaz Sharif to become the prime minister. I had told him that I have 70 votes. I had offered Shehbaz Sharif to be the PM. I remained in contact with the allies and I knew well that they will back me.”

“Allies are sure about me that I will fulfill my promises. Hatred is not with Imran Khan but for his thoughts. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari used to take the whole CEC [central executive committee] along with him before giving go-ahead for a policy. CEC will decide on making Bilawal.”

