At least 186 children killed in Russia’s war on Ukraine: Office of Prosecutor General

At least 186 children have been killed and 344 injured since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General said Tuesday.

Children in the Donetsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions, as well as the national capital of Kyiv, have been the most affected, it said in a statement.

As a result of daily bombings and shelling, 938 educational institutions have been damaged, with 87 destroyed.

Also, 6,036 “crimes of aggression and war crimes,” as well as 2,772 “crimes against national security” were registered in the last 48 days since the beginning of the war.

The figures are not final as work is underway to establish numbers in places of active hostilities and temporarily occupied and liberated territories, it added.

At least 1,892 civilians have been killed and 2,558 injured in Ukraine since Russia declared war Feb. 24, according to UN estimates, with the true figure feared to be much higher.

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries, with millions more internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.