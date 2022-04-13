CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed Dev removed from post

After the regime change in the Center, the government has removed Fayyaz Ahmed Dev from the post of Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO).

Fayyaz Ahmed Dev has been directed to report to Establishment Division.

According to notification issued in this regard, Fayyaz Ahmed Dev, a BS-21 officer of Police Service Of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of Punjab, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division, with immediate effect and until further order.