CS inspects Ramadan bazaars, lauds arrangements

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Ramadan bazaars at Harbanspura and Singapura and inspected the quality, prices and availability of eatables.

The Chief Secretary also inquired from the consumers about the arrangements in the Ramadan bazaars. He asked citizens if they are satisfied with the quality and prices of the items; and if they ever faced the problem of unavailability of any item including vegetables and fruits?

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, the buyers said that the establishment of Ramadan bazaars is a good initiative and quality items are available here at discounted rates.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Afzal said that the purpose of setting up Ramadan bazaars is to provide relief to the common man. He mentioned that agriculture fair price shops have been set up in Ramadan bazaars to provide vegetables and fruits at discounted rates.

The Chief Secretary said that for the convenience of consumers, buying of more than one kilogram of vegetables has been allowed at the agriculture fair price shops and up to two kg of tomatoes, onions etc. could be purchased from these shops now. He said that everything including flour and sugar is available in abundance in Ramadan bazaars.