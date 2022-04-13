APP

CUI students display exquisite art pieces

ISLAMABAD – The exquisite collection of art pieces was displayed by the students and faculty members of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) in an exhibition titled “Reflection” kicked off on Tuesday.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal at the COMSATS’ Art Gallery located in the Islamabad Campus.
The exhibition showcased works of Art comprising paintings, miniatures, sculptures, prints and selected thesis created by students and faculty members of the CUI Department of Art and Design.
Professor Afzal while appreciating students said that the quality of work produced by students of Department of Art and Design is quite impressive. He said that Art and Design are central to translation of knowledge into products.
He said that the advanced countries have developed an appreciation of art and have made it accessible to the masses by creating museums and galleries.
He said that the pandemic has given time to reflect upon ourselves and rediscover the bonds of humanity between us all through various expressions in artwork.
He said that there was enormous potential in commercializing art works to supplement the tourism industry by creating various artifacts and souvenirs that are a true reflection of the rich culture of our country. Speaking at the occasion, Farrah Mahmood, Incharge COMSATS Art Gallery congratulated students on commencement of their exhibition.
She said that the basic idea behind the exhibition is to prepare students for practical world and provide them with an exposure to criticism of artwork.
Amna Hashmi, Head of the Department of Art and Design shared a summary of the various works of art on display and stressed the need for holding regular exhibitions. Several students, faculty, officers, media persons and civil society participated in the exhibition. The exhibition is expected to continue till the end of Ramzan.

