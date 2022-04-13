Our Staff Reporter

District govt sets sugar and gram flour prices in open market

RAWALPINDI – The district government has set the retail price of sugar at Rs 85 per kg and the price of gram flour at Rs 170 per kg in the open market on Tuesday. The district government also instructed the relevant authorities to take action against mills, dealers, distributors and retailers selling the commodity at higher prices. “This order shall come in to force at once in the whole district Rawalpindi and shall remain intact till end of Ramadan, unless and until revised,” notified Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq. Meanwhile, Pervaiz Butt, the President Central Kiryana and Merchants Association Rawalpindi, also confirmed that a meeting was held between the price control committee and the traders during which it was decided the price of sugar and besan will be fixed Rs 85 and Rs 170 per kg respectively.

