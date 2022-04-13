ECP issues schedule for first phase of Sindh LG elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday announced the schedule for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh.

According to the ECP, the first phase will cover 14 districts of Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions with elections due on June 26.

Polling hours will be observed from 8 am to 5 pm while results will be announced on June 30.

In an official notification issued in this regard, the ECP barred executive authorities from announcing development projects or using state resources to influence the elections in favor of a particular candidate.

“If any person in government service misuses his official position in any manner in order to influence results of the elections, he shall be liable to proceed against under the law,” the statement read.

Moreover, the election commission also barred transfers and postings of government officers or granted them leaves in divisions for which the election schedule had been issued without the commission’s prior approval.