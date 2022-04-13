News Desk

Election for National Assembly Speaker on April 16

The National Assembly on Wednesday issued a schedule for the election of Speaker and letters to all members of the House have been dispatched in this regard.

The election would be held in the next sitting of the National Assembly on April 16, 2022 (Saturday) while nomination papers can be submitted for the slot till April 15, 2022, at 2 pm with the Secretary of the National Assembly. The nomination papers can be obtained from the Legislation branch of the House.

The election of the Speaker would be held under Rule 9 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007. It is to mention that the seat of Speaker National Assembly has become vacant due to the resignation of Asad Qaisar.

The election of the new Speaker of the National Assembly will be conducted under Rule 9 of the Rules of Procedure 2007. Rule 9 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007 states that the Assembly shall proceed to elect a Speaker under clause (1) of Article 53, by secret ballot in accordance with this rule.

