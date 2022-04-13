Fed govt decides against raising salaries of govt employees

Federal government has decided to withdraw a decision to increase salaries of the government employees announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif soon after getting elected to the slot.

The confirmation came from former Finance Minister during PML-N tenure Miftah Ismail who denied in a message on Twitter that it was a U-turn.

Giving justification of the decision, Miftah Ismail said that since salaries of the federal government employees were raised a couple of months ago, they are not raising them again.

He, however, said that the salary issues will be considered in the next budget. “Meanwhile we raised pensions of retired government employees,” he added.

There is no U-turn. Since fed govt employees’ salaries were raised a couple of months ago, we are not raising them again. However their salary issues will be considered in the next budget. Meanwhile we raised pensions of retired govt employees. I hope this clarifies any confusion https://t.co/3V84EFufCm — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) April 13, 2022

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also commented on the retreat from the federal government and said that Imran Khan led government raised salaries by 35 percent last year and 15 percent this year.

پہلی تقریر میں ہی شوبازیاں دکھا کر اگلے دن u-turn لے لیا گیا پچھلےسال PTI حکومت نے تنخواہوں میں 35٪ اضافہ کیا جس میں 10٪ بنیادی تنخواہ میں اضافے کےساتھ 25٪ ڈسپیریٹی/سپیشل الاؤنس شامل تھا اس سال وفاق میں مزید 15% اضافےکا نوٹیفکیشن اور 15٪ کا اعلان ہوچکاتھا#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور https://t.co/Utazr0cAPr — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 13, 2022

The PM-elect announced a 10% increase in pension, and raised the minimum wage rate at Rs25,000 while announcing what he termed “urgent relief for the poor and downtrodden”.

He also announced to revive his signature laptop programme for students and for Ramadan relief, Shehbaz announced that, with provinces’ cooperation, he will bring the “Sasta Aata” (subsidized flour) scheme for the poor.