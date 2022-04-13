News Desk

Federal govt directs transfer of two officials

The federal government has transferred two key Government officers from their respective posts and are ordered to report to the Establishment Division.

According to details, Additional Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime wing Babar Bakht Qureshi and Additional Secretary Food security Tahir Khurshid are both removed from office.

The orders of these transfers came just days after the new Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif came into power after ousting the former PM Imran Khan from office through a no-confidence motion.

