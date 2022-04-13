Former MPA Sardar Omer Leghari passes away

LAHORE – Sardar Muhammad Omer Khan Leghari cousin of ex-president Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari passed away in Lahore at the age of 80.

Sardar Muhammad Omer Khan Leghari was son of Sardar Atta Muhammad Khan Leghari ICS officer and was born on April 23, 1934 in Cambridge where his father was attending university. Belonging to an influential political family, he also served as vice chairman of Rajanpur District Council, member of Provincial Council of the Punjab in 1980 and 1983, and was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab in 1985 and 1988. His younger brother Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari and nephew Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari are sitting MNAs and his nephews Muhammad Mohsin Leghari and Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari are currently members of the Punjab Assembly.

Dua for the departed soul will be held on Thursday 14th April at 24 Main Gulberg at 5pm.