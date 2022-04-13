IG Punjab inaugurates martyrs monument at Police Lines Headquarter

Rawalpindi-Our martyrs are asset of the nation and our pride, said IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan after inaugurating newly built martyrs monument at Police Lines Headquarter by the children of those police officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The IGP also visited the martyrs’ monument and laid a wreath and offered Fateha for the martyrs. The ceremony was attended by CPO, SSP Operations, SSP Investigation and other senior and junior police officers.

On arrival at Rawalpindi Police Lines, the children of Constable Muhammad Mazhar Hussain Shaheed and Inspector Imran Abbas Shaheed presented bouquets to IG Punjab. He also laid flowers at the memorial and offered prayers for higher ranks of martyrs. On this occasion, police contingent extended salutations to IG Punjab whereas IG Punjab presented honorary shields and gifts to the children of martyrs at CPO office.

The IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police have added a golden chapter to their history by sacrificing their lives in the line of duty and all the possible steps should be taken for welfare of their families. He said that the doors of his and other police officers’ offices are open for families or martyrs round the clock. He said government is taking special initiatives for betterment of families of martyrs. He emphasized that special attention should be paid to the security of mosques, imambargahs and Ramadan bazaars and markets during Ramadan. He stressed upon taking concrete steps to track criminals and to combat organized crime.

CPO briefed IG Punjab about the construction of memorial martyrs. He also briefed about the progress on construction of Smart City, Complaint Cell and Rawal Lounge. RPO Rawalpindi, CPO Rawalpindi, SSP Investigation, SSP Operations and other senior officers were also present.

The IGP directed to put in place the comprehensive arrangements for solution of traffic mess in Rawalpindi. He ordered to increase duty hours of patrolling forces in vicinity of major highways, business and public centres.