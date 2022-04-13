IHC rules to abolish travel restrictions on PTI leaders

Islamabad High Court (IHC) resumes hearing on Wednesday on the petition filed by Shahzad Akbar and Shahbaz Gill in which they wanted their names to be cleared from the no-fly list.

According to details, IHC summoned Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials who explained that they had added the names of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in the stop list on the recommendations of the Islamabad zone.

The FIA officials further revealed that two inquiries have been initiated against Shehzad Akbar and Shahbaz Gill which are allegations of abuse of power and creation of assets in excess of income.

The FIA personnel asked the Court to grant the agency two days to submit their complete report on the cases which was rejected by the Chirf Justice (CJ) of the Islamabad High Court.

The Chief Justice stated that these cheap tricks have now been outdated and the government institutions are here to provide their services for the ease of the citizens, not to work for the governments for their revenge.

The Chief Justice of IHC after these comments, barred the FIA officials from harassing the PTI leaders and the court ruled that the travel restrictions levied on Shehzad Akbar and Shahbaz Gill to be abolished.

It merits mention here that earlier in a tweet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar had claimed that names of former adviser to prime minister on interior and accountability Shahzad Akbar and former special assistant to prime minister on political communication Dr Shahbaz Gill have been added in No Fly List by the FIA.

Attaullah Tarar said that there are corruption cases against six persons including Azam Khan and Gohar Nafees. There were also reports that these persons would flee the country and added that in the current situation, FIA cannot allow anyone to leave the country.

The latest development came a day after the President PML-N Shehbaz Sharif, while taking the floor of the National Assembly after the passage of no confidence resolution against Imran Khan, had said that we will not take revenge or do injustice and expressed the commitment to take forward the country and make it a great nation whilst forgetting bitterness of the past.