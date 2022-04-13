News Desk

Imran Khan will take sigh only after spoiling PML-N’s digestion: Ch Pervaiz

Candidate for Punjab CM slot Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said that former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will take a sigh of relief only after spoiling the digestion of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

Talking to media, Speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-Q leader said that I have a lot of work to do as the Chief Minister, we are hopeful for success, said Aleem and Hamza.

Earlier, former provincial ministers and members of the assembly called on the nominee Pervaiz Elahi on the issue of election of Punjab Chief Minister.

On this occasion, Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed said that,”our nominee for Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will win with a clear majority, insha Allah, the hostage members of PTI will also stand with us when the time comes.”

He further mentioned that the ticket of PML-N has lost its appeal in the next elections. We demand that the judiciary should take notice of the horse-trading of PML-N in Punjab.

Sibtain Khan said that Insha-Allah, the pool of false claims of PML-N will be opened on the day of election. Seeing the public reaction in favor of Imran Khan, the eyes of the deviant members have been opened.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Election for National Assembly Speaker on April 16

Business

PKR appreciates by 1.43 rupees in early trade

Business

PSX witnesses bearish trend as index loses 241.76 points

National

LHC orders to hold election for Punjab CM on April 16

Karachi

PM directs Sindh CM to make all out efforts for welfare of people

Lahore

LHC rejects Hamza Shehbaz’s plea, CM election on April 16

Karachi

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Karachi on day-long visit

Islamabad

PTI counsel presents arguments before ECP in foreign funding case

Lahore

PTI changes date for Lahore public gathering

Islamabad

Fed govt decides against raising salaries of govt employees

1 of 7,955

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More