KE secures $100m in financing from Dutch Bank to enhance transmission network: Spokesman

KARACHI – Committed to creating sustainable cities and communities under United Nations’ sustainable development goal 11, K-Electric secures $100 million in financing from Dutch Development Bank FMO to enhance its transmission and distribution network.

K-E has 6500-km operational territory. These funds will be channeled towards providing its customers with secure, safe, uninterrupted, and reliable power supply, said KE release on Tuesday. The signing ceremony between KE and financing partners FMO and Proparco took place today at the FMO’s Future of Energy Conference held at the Hague, Netherlands.

Head of Treasury and Corporate Finance Muhammad Farrukh represented KE on the occasion and was joined by Ariane Ducreux Head of Head of Power and Infrastructure Division at Proparco and Huib-Jan de Ruijter, Chief Investment Officer from FMO along with senior management from both organizations.

The utility intends to use the funds to extend its infrastructure to previously unserved areas within its operational territory, bringing more residents into its growing customer base of 3.2 million. Safety is a key priority of the investment plan that KE has outlined. Approximately 12,000 PMTs of KE’s distribution high loss network has already been converted to insulated Aerial Bundled Cables which provide power with safety, and the $ 100 million financing will accelerate the company’s efforts to convert its remaining network while removing hazards such as illegal hook connections (kundas) which create an unsafe environment for the public.

These funds will also enable KE to increase the capacity of its network to draw additional power from the National Grid for Karachi’s evolving requirements. Additionally, KE has envisaged the rehabilitation and enhancement of its transmission and distribution network in the remote areas of its licensed area in Balochistan.

Electricity demand in urban areas does not grow evenly, and power companies have to continually invest to ensure the infrastructure is capable of sustaining existing as well as future requirements. Part of this investment will be dedicated to its network of 71 grids and growing with a focus on augmentation.

A combination of load balancing on existing power transformers with the addition of new equipment will be achieved through the resources available via this partnership, resulting in improved reliability of supply for customers and supporting their future growth.

Aamir Ghaziani, Chief Financial Officer of KE, appreciated FMO for sharing KE’s commitment towards Karachi.

He commented, “This investment will enable us to make our systems safer and resilient against changing climatic conditions.”

It would also enhance KE capacity to accommodate additional power supply from renewable energy sources and the National Grid, he said.

Ghaziani said Karachi had been witnessing rapid urban growth and corresponding electricity demand, and KE was proud to be a partner in this journey towards prosperity since its privatization.

Huub Cornelissen, Director Energy FMO, said, “ We are excited to have signed this secured 7-year term facility with K-Electric alongside our partner Proparco.”

This transaction — bringing our commitment within Pakistani energy sector to over $ 200 mln — aligned perfectly with FMO’s Energy strategy. It enabled K-Electric to onboard more renewable energy and contributes to SDG 8 in supporting decent work and economic growth, clearly highlighting FMO’s additionality in the sector, he said.