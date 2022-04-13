Staff Reporter

Labourer dies after falling from under construction building

HYDERABAD – A young labourer lost his life after falling from the roof of an under construction building here on Tuesday. According to the report, the incident took place during the ongoing construction work at a residential plaza in Qasimabad area. Lalu Thakur (30) was rushed to civil hospital after falling from a building where doctors pronounced him dead. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completing medico legal formalities.

 

