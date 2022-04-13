LHC orders to hold election for Punjab CM on April 16

Lahore High Court (LHC) Wednesday rejected a plea to hold the election for Punjab chief minister slot before April 16.

The short verdict was pronounced by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti after he had reserved the verdict on petitions filed for holding the election of the Punjab chief minister a day earlier.

The short verdict stated that the election for the Chief Minister of Punjab will be held on April 16 and arrangements should be made to make for the transparent election.

Read short verdict

The verdict also stated that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard and Secretary Punjab Assembly should complete the arrangements by April 15.

The LHC CJ rejected the plea of Leader of Opposition Hamza Shahbaz to convene a meeting of the Punjab Assembly soon.

The LHC CJ said all the personnel of the Punjab Assembly will work to ensure the election takes place on time, while the repair works should be completed before 11am on the polling day.