News Desk

Number game complete for CM Punjab election: Hamza Shehbaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Leader Hamza Shehbaz on Wednesday said that the number game is complete for Chief Minister of Punjab election.

The PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the Lahore High Court on hearing of several cases including Ashiana, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Money Laundering. While the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s apology for his absence was accepted by the court.

Meanwhile, a journalist asked the PMLN leader that what he would say regarding the number game in Punjab, to which Hamza Shehbaz replied that if Allah wills, the game is complete.

It may be recalled that Hamza Shehbaz is competing against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Leader Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Chief Minister of Punjab.

