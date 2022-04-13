News Desk

Pakistan rejects unwarranted reference in India-US statement as malicious

Pakistan on Wednesday categorically rejected the unwarranted reference in the statement issued after the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on April 11, terming the assertions as ‘malicious, lacking any credibility’.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, “It is unfortunate that a bilateral cooperation mechanism is being used to target a third country for political expediency and to mislead public opinion away from the real and emerging terrorism threats. The assertions made against Pakistan in the statement are malicious and lack any credibility”.

The gratuitous reference in the statement alluding to some non-existent and dismantled entities betrayed misplaced counter-terrorism focus of both countries.

“We expect and urge the partner countries to take an objective view of the issues of peace and security in South Asia and refrain from associating themselves with positions that are one-sided, politically motivated, and divorced from ground realities. Our concerns and rejection of the unwarranted reference to Pakistan in the U.S.-India Statement have been conveyed to the U.S. side through diplomatic channels,” it was added.

Pakistan has remained a major, proactive, reliable and willing partner of the international community in the global fight against terrorism over last two decades.

Pakistan’s successes and sacrifices in countering terrorism are unparalleled and widely acknowledged by the international community, including the United States. No country in the region had sacrificed more for peace than Pakistan, the spokesperson added.

“India’s insinuations against Pakistan are in fact a desperate attempt to conceal its state-terrorism and brutal atrocities against the subjugated Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” it was added.

Responsible members of the international community must condemn India’s use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy and the impunity that continued to be associated with it, the spokesperson said, adding India’s terrorism network using the soil of other countries and through supporting UN-designated terrorist organizations, was on record.

“Failing to take cognizance of this serious situation is tantamount to abdication of international responsibility,” it was asserted.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Public march played historic role in freeing Pakistan from selected regime: Bilawal

National

PTI to move court against issuance of passport to ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

National

ECP issues schedule for first phase of Sindh LG elections

National

Imran Khan’s life in danger, could be put in jail: Sheikh Rashid

National

PM Shehbaz pays visit to Karachi, meets CM Murad Ali Shah

National

Syed Zahoor Agha steps down as Balochistan Governor

National

Election for National Assembly Speaker on April 16

Business

PKR appreciates by 1.43 rupees in early trade

Business

PSX witnesses bearish trend as index loses 241.76 points

National

LHC orders to hold election for Punjab CM on April 16

1 of 7,956

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More