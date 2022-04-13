PM directs Sindh CM to make all out efforts for welfare of people

Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif held one-on-one meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at the Chief Minister House in Karachi on Wednesday.

The spokesperson of the Chief Minister House says that during the meeting, political, economic and other issues of importance were discussed besides matters relating to the overall law and order situation and administration of the province.

The Prime Minister directed the Chief Minister to make all out efforts for the welfare of the people and for the safety of their lives and properties.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Prime Minister on the occasion for assuming the office of the Prime Minister and assured him that Sindh Government will work closely with the Federal Government for the welfare of the people of the province.

The meeting was also attended by Members of National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Aurangzeb, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Ahsan Iqbal besides other officials.

The Chief Minister accorded the Prime Minister a warm welcome on his arrival at the Chief Minister House.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had reached Karachi for a day-long visit on Wednesday (April 13). This would be Shehbaz Sharif’s first visit to Karachi after being elected as prime minister.

Soon after his arrival in the city, Shehbaz Sharif along with the leaders of allied parties will visit the Quaid’s Mausoleum. He is then scheduled to reach Sindh Chief Minister (CM) House where he will preside over a meeting to review all the development projects for Karachi.

PM Shehbaz will also visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Karachi’s Bahadurabad where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with MQM-P Rabita Committee members.

The purpose of PM’s visit to Quaid’s Mausoleum is to reiterate the need to follow the golden principles laid down by Quaid-e-Azam for the progress and development of Pakistan.

On the other hand, Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit to Saudi Arabia, while it will be his first visit to any country as Prime Minister of Pakistan and his visit to China is also expected soon.

Earlier, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held important meetings with leaderships of ally parties and consulted on political situation and ministries.

After assuming the office of Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif went to meet the allies.

He first met the leadership of MQM Pakistan in Parliament Lodges and said that his government will move forward while keeping up with all the allies including MQM-Pakistan.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif met Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. In the meeting political situation including formation of federal cabinet was discussed.

He also visited the house of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman. The PM thanked the JUI-F leader for the support and also consulted about the composition of the cabinet.

The Prime Minister even called on Balochistan Awami Party parliamentary leader Khalid Hussain Magsi and BNP Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal.