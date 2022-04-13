News Desk

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of diplomatic passport to Nawaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered the issuance of a diplomatic passport, considering the return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to sources, instructions have also been given to the Pakistani mission in London regarding the issuance of Nawaz Sharif’s diplomatic passport.

In this regard, the sources further said that Nawaz Sharif will return home on a diplomatic passport while Ishaq Dar’s passport will be renewed.

According to sources, the passports of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar have expired.

Ishaq Dar’s passport was canceled three and a half years ago by former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar.

The former finance minister will return home after his passport will be issued. While he will also perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia before his arrival.

